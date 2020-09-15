APCAW Seeks AMCON’s Support

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) said it recently received members of the Association of Physically Challenged Applicants and Workers (APCAW), who were at its head office to demand consideration for employment of qualified people with disabilities when next AMCON intends to employ staff.

The representatives of the association, led by their President, Mr. Godstime Onyegbulam, carried out a peaceful protest at the AMCON head office in Abuja, in a bid to seek inclusion of some of their disabled members into the corporation’s workforce. AMCON as a law-abiding government agency already has some challenged staff in their employ but APCAW said they want more considerations.

Addressing APCAW members, the management of AMCON represented by the Head Mr. Mamuda Shehu and Mr Albert Nwanozie, Head of Human Resources and Head of Legal respectively, assured the APCAW that although AMCON already has a good number of physically challenged persons in the system, the Corporation would continue to provide opportunities to all Nigerians regardless of their challenges, particularly as all Nigerians have their quota to contribute to national development.