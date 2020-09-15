13 Stakeholders for Delta FA Board Elections

Football stakeholders in Delta State will converge on Asaba today to elect new board members and chairman to run the affairs of the Delta State Football Association (DFA) for another term.

Candidates screened for the elections include; Harrison Ochulor, Egho David, Sam Sodje, Nwaomucha Kenneth, Steven Cole, Chiemeka Azuka, Nkeki Sunday Lucky, Emuobo Nwamaka, Ambekederemo Ochuko, Uchenna Ossai, Godday Emulefe, Mike Aniemeke and Onos Michael.

It was however not confirmed if Acting Chairman of the DFA, Edema Fuludu will be seeking to run for another term after a bitter-sweet relationship with the supervising Delta State Sports Commission presided over by Tony Okowa.