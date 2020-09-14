Stanbic IBTC Appoints Oyedeji Director

The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Wale Oyedeji as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The appointment became effective from September 8, 2020, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Oyedeji holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan and a Master of Science in Financial Economics from the University of London. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation. A statement from the bank explained that Oyedeji has over 25 years of banking experience across corporate banking, treasury and commercial banking.

He served as Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank UK between 2008 and 2011. He was appointed to the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc in October 2011, where he served as Executive Director for the corporate bank group and contributed to the growth of their business until his retirement in August 2018. Prior to joining GTBank in 1994, he worked with Ernst & Young, Lagos, for two years. He is an alumnus of the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School.

Speaking on the appointment, Chief Executive of the Bank, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, stated that, “the board is pleased to welcome Wale Oyedeji to the Board of the bank and will undoubtedly benefit immensely from his wealth of experience.”