Tinubu Day-dreaming to Declare PDP Dead in Ondo, Says Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has said that National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will know which political party is dead in the state after the October 10 governorship election.

The main opposition party in the state said the former Lagos State governor was day-dreaming to declare that the PDP was dead in Ondo while inaugurating what it said would be the sole project of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in Akure.

Spokesman for the PDP in Ondo State, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, in a statement said even nature rejected the flag-off of the APC campaign through the torrential rainfall.

Peretei stated the PDP defeated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC at the 2019 presidential elections and won two out of the three senatorial seats in the state.

“How can such a party by any stretch of imagination be said to be dead?

“It is shameful that the only project Tinubu came to commission in three and half years is the Revenue House ,a building that stands as a signpost of multiple taxation of the Ondo State people, 10 per cent of which goes directly to the pocket of Akeredolu’s son.

“The PDP is offering affordable education and healthcare delivery as against Aketi-engineered astronomical tuition fees that have thrown many of the students in tertiary institutions out of school.”