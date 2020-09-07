THOSE THAT SERVE ARE NOT LOSERS

Just when you thought his image couldn’t get any worse, President Trump is accused of criticising the armed forces. The Atlantic magazine has written that in 2018 Mr Trump cancelled a visit to a US cemetery in France because he said it was “filled with losers”. You wouldn’t think anyone could anyone could say that but he considered, John McCain, a war hero, “a loser” because he was captured in the Vietnam War. Of course, Trump was exempted from serving in Vietnam as he had bone spurs in his feet.

A quote from the Bible, which Mr Trump proudly displays, although upside down, that reflects the general view on the matter is “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends”(John 15:13).

A final thought comes from The ANZAC Day reading from the Ode of Remembrance that is worth all reflecting on.

They shall not grow old, as we that are left grow old.

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia