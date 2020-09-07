Okunbo: New Face of Edo’s Quest for Growth

By Bright Omokhodion

Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo is a consummate philanthropist and a household name in Edo state, emanating largely from his deep impact on the lives of the common man and corporate institutions in the society. Okunbo is one exceptional Benin man that has used his God given talents, time and resources for the emancipation of the common man. He’s the hero of the unsung Nigerian who has no godfather to cater for his needs. He is the quintessential egalitarian who transcended the ropes and today, had become one of the ‘big boys’ of the evolving Nigeria neo mercantile economy.

Captain, as he his called, has a cursory disposition towards humility and one of the most unassuming billionaires the black race has ever produced. Captain Okunbo is very passionate about his string of businesses and makes humongous successes of them. From industrial engineering to high tech farming, through the very highly wired terrain of oil and gas, Marine engineering, Hotels, Logistics and real estate.

Recently he resorted to newspaper publications to call the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, to order. His very detailed and well laid out expose` of the dwindling relationship between him and the governor based largely on an unfounded misconception and fuelled by the reelection ambition of the latter, was so well articulated that the governor had to beat a retreat and openly apologised for his reticence.

Capt. Hosa enjoys enormous goodwill in the society and being a ‘son’ of the Palace is an added virtue to his integrity. He’s a great mobiliser of the youths of the society and understands the psychology of hunger and wants. He creates social structures that endure through jobs and employment generation, provision of very supportive scholarship, and health care support facilities. It is on record that he pioneered private hostel development in tertiary institutions in Edo to address the acute deficit in the accommodation of students.

He represents the new face of Edo especially in the quest for growth and development. He’s most deserving of National honours and his untiring efforts in industry development, Marine engineering and direct foreign investment into Nigeria make him outstanding for praises.

Omokhodion is a former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly