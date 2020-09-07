Kogi Gov Pledges to Focus on His Electoral Promises

By Ibrahim Oyewale

The Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, has pledged that his administration would deliver on its electoral promises and leave a legacy of massive infrastructural development that would prove naysayers wrong.

Bello also declared that he is fully ready to focus on governance now that politics is over in order to consolidate on the achievements of his administration during his first term.

He made the pledge yesterday at the Christ the King Catholic Church in his country home, Okene, where he held a special thanksgiving service for his recent victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his victory at the November 2019 gubernatorial election.

The governor explained that he was in the church to appreciate the God Almighty who made him victorious and gave him more years to serve the good people of the state.

The governor expressed his undeterred commitment to ensuring peaceful co-existence in the state and called on all citizens to help the government to actualise this lofty desire.

Bello urged clergymen across the state to join hands in preaching the message of peace to all their followers and charge their congregants to practice peaceful co-existence with all irrespective of their dispositions