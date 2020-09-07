Chivita Rewards Consumers with Man Utd’s Jerseys

Chivita 100% fruit juice has rewarded winners in its just concluded Chivita-Manchester United social media promotion with exciting prizes including jerseys of the English Premier League club.

The Promo drew excitement from enthusiastic soccer loving fans and consumers across Nigeria as they participated to get rewarded.

The month long promo which began on June 15, 2020 created a platform for soccer loving fans to express their passion for the team they love, Manchester United, while enjoying healthy nourishment from their favourite fruit juice brand Chivita 100%.

Participants were required to follow Chivita Juice on all social media platforms, and predict the final scores of the Manchester United matches one hour before they commenced. The first six fans with the correct predictions were selected as winners and rewarded with authentic Manchester United jerseys signed by some of the club’s top stars.

The competition saw over 1,000 participants taking part throughout its duration.

One of the lucky winners, Elizabeth Isaiah, expressed gratitude to Chivita 100% for the promo and its exciting reward.

She said, “Thanks to Chivita 100%, I can now proudly say I own an authentic Manchester United jersey. It is always a welcome development when brands reward their loyal consumers. While I enjoy watching Manchester United play, this was an extra incentive for me to support the club, as well as get the very best of nourishment that Chivita 100% juice gives me.”

Brand Manager, Chivita, Ademola Mafikuyomi, stated that the tremendous response from social media users to the promo and their enthusiastic participation in the competition was a reflection of the affinity Chivita 100% fruit juice enjoys amongst consumers in Nigeria.

“We congratulate winners of the Chivita-United social media promo. We realize that football is the number 1 sport in Nigeria, and as such, this consumer promotion presented us with an opportunity to reward Nigerians for making Chivita 100% their favourite brand for everyday nourishment.

“We will continue to identify the best platforms to connect with, engage, reward, and delight our numerous consumers whilst providing them with products that contain all the essential nutrients and vitamins the body needs. Consuming natural, high quality, healthy, and nourishing foods and drinks is especially important during this pandemic to enable the body stay well nourished, build strong immunity, and stay protected against infections and diseases.” he stated.