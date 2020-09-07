27 Stranded Nigerian Women Return from Lebanon

By Adedayo Akinwale

The federal government has announced that 27 Nigerian ladies stranded in Lebanon have returned to Nigeria via a charted flight.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

He said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that 27 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon returned to Nigeria via charted flight and were received on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by Ferdinand Nwonye, the Spokesperson

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on behalf of the minister.

“The returnees, who tested negative for Covid-19 before departure, according to the international travel protocol, were allowed to go to their various homes after necessary documentation in order to be reunited with their families.”