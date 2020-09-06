Wike: States Can Hardly Fund Development Projects with Little IGR

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday lamented the declining internally generated revenue (IGR) across the federation, noting that state governments could hardly fund development projects with meagre IGR.

Wike made this remark at the unveiling of construction work of 11 township roads in Bauchi State, thereby calling on the people of the state to continue supporting his host governor, Alhaji Bala Mohammed for more projects.

Among the roads Wike unveiled yesterday are Gwangwangwan to Bakaro to Kofar Dumi, Malamgoje to Bakin Kura linking Muda Lawal market covering a distance of 3 kilometres, Bununu township roads, 2.65 kilometres and Sade township roads, 2.5 kilometres.

Other roads are Disina township roads project and storm water drainages as well as two major roads with a distance of about 1.65 kilometers to solve the aged long flooding problem.

At the unveiling of the roads, Wike noted with satisfaction, the foresight of his host governor, to embark on the construction of various roads across the state despite the economic status of the state.

According to him, it is not easy for a state with less internally generated revenue (IGR) to embark on execution of developmental projects saying that that was the reason for his coming to Bauchi.

Because of his relationship with the Bauchi governor, Wike promised that the Rivers State Government would continue to support him to work for the happiness of the entire citizens of Bauchi state.

While congratulating his Bauchi counterpart on the achievements recorded in infrastructure, Wike urged him to sustain it for the betterment of the citizenry.

He also used the medium to call on the people of the state to continue supporting their governor for more positive programmes and projects.

Wike then declared: “These roads are a welcome development and will contribute in improving the living conditions of the affected beneficiaries.”

Also at the unveiling, Mohammed said that the construction of 11 township roads was an opportunity to demonstrate the readiness of his administration towards promoting the relevance of infrastructural development in the state.

He also said the present township roads and drainages flagged off were carefully chosen based on need scrutiny and stakeholders consultations at grassroots.

He said that when completed, the roads would not only provide the needed accessibility in the towns, but also address the storm water challenge that had been a challenge for urban dwellers.

He said urban centres and historical towns in the state “have suffered neglect and therefore his administration is left with no option than to reverse the ugly trend.

“My government is being responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of its people thus resolute in fulfilling all campaign promises. I am glad that His Excellency, Mr. Nyesom Wike accepted my invitation to flag-off these road projects. As you can see for yourself, Bauchi is very happy to receive you.”