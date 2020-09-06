Troops Massacre 100 Bandits, Arrest 148 in N’West

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigerian Army yesterday said its troops under Operation Sahel Sanity had killed 100 bandits and apprehended 148 others in the ongoing fight against banditry and criminality in Northwest.

Also, the army disclosed that the troops nabbed 315 illegal armed miners and recovered 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep in Katsina, Zamfara Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko gave these figures at a session with journalists in Katsina yesterday.

He reeled out the achievements recorded by the operation from July to September at the Special Army Super Camp IV, Faskari, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Chief of Army Staff Lt-General Tukur Buratai had set up Operation Sahel Sanity on July 6 to tackle bandits, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

The army chief set up the operation to support Operation Hadarin Daji to free the Northwest from criminals.

At the session with journalists, Onyeuko said 43 AK-47 rifles, 100 dane guns, 151 live cartridges of ammunition, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm were recovered by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in the affected states.

Onyeuko also announced the rescue of 107 kidnapped victims and arrest of 32 bandits’ logistics suppliers, 20 informants and collaborators, six arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers.

He explained that the gallant troops destroyed 81 bandits camps, including that of the notorious Katsina Dangote and foiled 74 bandits attacks and 54 kidnapped incidents within the region.

He said: “So far, in all the operations conducted, 100 armed bandits were neutralized, a total of 3,984 cows, 1,627 sheep/rams and 3 Camels recovered, 148 suspected bandits and 315 illegal armed miners were arrested.

“Furthermore, a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which include 43 AK47 Rifles, 1 GPMG and 100 dane guns, 3,261 rounds of 7.62mm (special) and 151 live cartridges of ammunition.

“In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 107 kidnapped victims were rescued, 20 bandits informants and collaborators, 6 arms suppliers, 13 rustled cattle marketers and 32 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.

“Also, a total of 81 bandit’s camps including the notorious Dangote Triangle and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity. Relatedly 74 bandits attacks and 54 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops”.

He, thus, said agricultural, social and economic lives of the people of the Northwest hitherto crippled by bandits activities had been restored to normalcy.