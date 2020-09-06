First Bank Chairman Ibukun Awosika’s Newfound Love

Undoubtedly, Ibukunoluwa Awosika, Chairman, First Bank Plc., is a glittering star in the nation’s banking firmament. She is also one of the few and high-flying women doing Nigeria, nay Africa proud.

Today, the Oyo State-born banker, author and renowned motivational speaker has successfully etched her name in gold in the industry.

Hence, she is constantly in the limelight. Over the years, her success stories have earned her a pride of place not only in Nigeria but beyond.

So, not a few were pleasantly surprised when she became the first female bank chairman in Nigeria. Indeed, her fame has grown to iconic proportions also because of her other sterling qualities.

But no one could have foreseen that she would one day use movie as a platform for preaching the desired change in society, while also fighting the cause of the womenfolk.

So, she left many mouths agape, last week, when she was unveiled in a new movie by the award-winning movie producer, Kunle Afolayan.

The film titled, ‘Citation,’ features the world-class business mogul tackling the ordeals faced by female students in Nigerian universities. Awosika plays the role of the university faculty dean, heading the senate hearing panel of a female postgraduate student (Moremi), played by Temi Otedola, who has been a victim of sexual harassment.

One does not need to go far to confirm if she loves this her newfound love, as she relished the new experience of her debut in the acting world on her official Instagram account saying, “It is not in all situations that we get a chance to do more than talk, about an issue that we are passionate about. The challenges that the female gender faces in her pursuit to be her best are multidimensional.

“When great institutions all come together, with an award-winning producer to take on a global issue, it seemed like a good risk worth taking as well as a great adventure into a field I had never experienced.

“Real respect for the players of the field. Don’t judge a man’s job until you have walked in his shoes. Nigeria is truly blessed to have so many great professionals. The potential for the sector to create jobs and add to economic growth is without question.

“I enjoyed the experience and I thank all those who made it fun for me! Wakanda forever! CITATION is a definite must-see!!”