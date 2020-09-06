FG on Red Alert as Boko Haram Lays Siege on Abuja

Tobi Soniyi

Security agencies in the country have been put on red alert following an intelligence report that the Boko Haram sect might have begun to lay siege on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The report stated that Boko Haram has established camps in and around the FCT, a development that constitutes serious security concern to the seat of power.

The report is contained in an internal memo issued by the Comptroller Enforcement of the Nigerian Customs Service, H.A. Sabo on behalf of the Deputy Comptroller General Enforcement, Investigation, and Inspection, signed and dated September 4, 2020.

As a result of this, all security agencies in the country have been ordered to be alert and security-conscious at all times.

A copy of the intelligence report sighted by THISDAY reads: “Further reports have it that they are planning to attack some select targets within the territory.

“They are reported to have set up their camps in the following identified enclaves: Kunyam bush along airport road off DIA staff quarters, Abuja, Robochi/Gwagwalada forest, Kwaku forest Kuje -Abuja, Unaisha forest in Tata Local Government of Nasarawa State, Gegu Forest close to Idu town in Kogi State.”

But, while reacting to the development, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, though confirmed the fact that the customs had generated some intelligence that raised security concerns.

This, he however, claimed was discretely communicated to the concerned quarters without the need for an official memo, which he was sure was not authorised by the higher authority in the customs.

“The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hamid Ali (Rtd) has confirmed that the intelligence arm of the agency made certain discoveries of security nature and in line with their duty to the nation, they have drawn the attention of security and intelligence agencies to what they found.

“He has, however, not authorised the issuance of any internal memo to his commands on the subject of their discovery.”

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly claimed that it had decimated the terrorists group even

though the insurgents continue to attack both troops and civilians in the North East part of Nigeria.