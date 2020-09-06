FCMB Reduces Interest on Consumer Loans

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has reduced interest rates on all its consumer loan products.

The reduction, which took effect last month, according to a statement from the bank, applies to all its Salary Plus Loans, including Premium Salary Plus, Auto Loans and Home Loans, of FCMB, whether they are newly disbursed or already running loans.

The slash of interest rates means that customers would be repaying lower amounts each month and can also borrow higher amounts than previously. In addition to the benefits of interest rates reduction, customers also have the option to restructure their consumer loans by opting for reduced tenure instead of reduced repayment amount.

FCMB explained that the decision to reduce interest rates and restructure its consumer loan products in a more flexible manner are the latest initiatives in response to the current economic realities induced by the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which has impacted negatively on personal and households income and expenditure, as well as on businesses and the socio-economic environment in general.

The initiative is expected to go a long way in enhancing standard of living by helping customers free up extra income to boost purchasing power and meet other expenses in a convenient manner. The development was also expected to have a multiplier effect on the Nigerian economy in terms of stimulating growth and development.

Commenting on the interest rate reduction and restructuring of repayment tenure, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, said: “We realise the financial challenges confronting our customers due to the prevailing economic situation caused by COVID-19. As a caring and responsive Bank, we are committed to give them all the supportneeded to ease the situation. This year alone, we have given out more than N30 billion in retail loans to over 475,000 customers. Because we have also digitized the application process for many of our loans, customers can get some loans instantly simply by applying on their mobile phone or the ATM. With the reduction in interest rates, we expect to make positive impact in more lives by giving our customers the financial support they need, when it matters most.”

With a customer base of almost six million as at the end of June 2020, robust digital banking offerings cutting across mobile, internet and ATM platforms, as well as over 200 branches spread across Nigeria, FCMB offers bespoke financial solutions that align with the lifestyles of its existing and potential customers.