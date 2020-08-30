Stephen Omamuli’s Winning Streak

Stephen Omamuli is the CEO, Class Hospitality Limited, a wholly hospitality management company.

The hotel has unparalleled hotel management solution experience behind it.

Known for his many successes, Omamuli is one young entrepreneur who has the world at his feet.

As one of the most sought-after hospitality experts in Nigeria, the amiable dude is, no doubt, keeping to the vision of his Class Hospitality brand, with its expansion drive coupled with managerial efficiency and partnership in uplifting hotel businesses in Lagos State and beyond.

Quite impressively, the young handsome UK-trained corporate lawyer continues to break new grounds, even in the face of the pandemic and lockdown, which is threatening the survival of many big brands.

Since it started operations, Class Suites has re-branded and expanded into a chain with seven different hotels located across Lagos, including the premium brand, Class Suites Signature, opened two years ago in Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

And just as the company celebrated its 10th anniversary, Omamuli expanded the chain with the opening of a state-of-the-art multimillion naira gym located within the premises of his premium brand, Class Suites Signature in Opebi, Lagos.

The Signature Gym – open to both guests of the hotel and visitors alike – was unveiled during an exclusive anniversary bash held at the poolside of the hotel last Saturday, August 15.

The celebration, which held in strict adherence to the standard Covid-19 protocols, had in attendance some prominent personalities, including Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, President-General, Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club, and Demola Fashola, who represented the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN.