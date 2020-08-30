Leadership Tussle Rocks NULGE as S’West Leaders Disown Deputy National Secretary

By James Sowole

Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the six South West states, at the weekend cautioned their governors and members, not to relate with the former Deputy National Secretary of the union, Mr Razak Lawal, who they said had ceased to be employee of the union after retirement on attainment of 60 years of age.

The call of the NULGE leaders, was the highpoint of the communiqué issued by the union officers at the end of their meeting, held in Akure, Ondo State.

The communiqué, read by the National Trustee of the union, Comrade Abimbola Babalola, was signed by the six state presidents of Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Lagos and Ekiti.

The leaders alleged that Lawal, who is a former employee of the union, had been engaging in various anti-union activities nationwide and particularly in the South West.

Specifically, they said Lawal illegally created National Caretaker Committee of the union in contravention of the union’s constitution that vested such responsibility on the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NULGE.

However, Lawal in a swift reaction, denied the allegations of the NULGE officers.

Lawal in a telephone interview, said all the accusations “are just a matter of calling a dog a bad name in order to hang it. I’ve not been causing problem but just been telling them to obey the rule of law.”

Lawal alleged that the tenure of the state presidents, apart from that of Lagos, had expired while those that were newly elected had their elections conducted by executive that elongated its tenure.

The South West Leaders said all the hands of fellowship extended to Lawal in order to resolve the matter, including payment of part of his retirement benefits were rebuffed.

They said rather than towing the line of peace in the spirit of brotherhood, Lawal had been engaging in actions to create unnecessary leadership crisis.

“The leadership of the zone in the South West vehemently kick against this unwholesome actions of his and subsequently stand against it.

“The Southwest leaders therefore, enjoined all NULGE members, state government, agencies, parastatals, law enforcement agencies to disregard any publication, memos, correspondence from him or his so called illegal caretaker committee.

“Our dear zone pledge our unalloyed support and cooperation to the national leadership of our great union, under the able leadership of the national president, Comrade Ibrahim Kahleel,” the Zonal leadership said.