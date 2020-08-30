Glo Celebrates Yemi Alade, Other Music Stars

African Voices, the Globacom-sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN), this week celebrates the achievements of Nigeria’s energetic female music star, Yemi Alade, and two other highly talented youths who are spreading joy across the continent.

This was revealed in a statement Glo Corporate Communications Office issued yesterday, justifying the decision of the telecom giant to celebrate the music stars.

The statement said the two talents, who will join Yemi on the programme, “are Amanda Black, a South African pop star, and Ben Pol, a notable recording artist from Tanzania.

“Yemi, 31, began her music career after she won the Peak Talent Show in 2009. She followed the laurel with the release of a hit single titled “Johnny” in 2014.

“She won the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) for Best Female Artiste in Western Africa in 2015 and 2018; the MTV Awards in 2015; and the 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Award as Female Artiste of the Year in 2015. She has also won the Headies Awards for four consecutive years.”

The statement, also, said Amanda Benedicta Antony, 27, is popularly known by her stage name Amanda Black.

According to the statement, she achieved recognition in 2016 following the release of her hit single “Amazulu” which earned her nominations in five categories each at the 16th edition of the Metro FM Music Awards and the 2017 South African Music Awards.

It added that Antony also got nominated for Viewers Choice, Best International Act at the 2017 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The statement disclosed that Bernard Michael Paul Mnyang’anga, better known as Ben Pol, would equally feature on African Voices alongside Alade and Antony.

It said Mnyang’anga “is a Tanzanian singer and songwriter whose single “Ningefanyaje”, featured Kenyan artiste Avril and ranked number 1 on Soundcity TV, Top 10 East and Africa Rox Countdown.

“The 30-year-old Ben Pol participated in Coke Studio Africa S3 in 2015 alongside 25 top artists including Yemi Alade, Sauti Sol and Flavour.

“He won Best R&B Song for 2011 and 2012, Best Songwriter, 2013, in the Tanzania Music Awards and Best Male Vocalist of the Year in the Under 30 Youth Awards 2013.”