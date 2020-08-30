AFRH Hosts Virtual Conference on Assisted Reproductive Technologies

The Association for Fertility and Reproductive Health (AFRH) will on September 24th and 25th September, 2020 hold a virtual conference on universal access to fertility care in Sub-saharan Africa.

AFRH is a non-governmental association that is geared towards the enhancement of quality education and service in reproductive health.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Local Organising Committee, Dr. Eloka Menakaya and AFRH President, Ibrahim Wada stated that over the

last decade, the association had organized series of webinars, conferences, etc. where different research findings, and updated information had been shared on the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART).

The association said that it continuously sought to create awareness, enhance education, facilitate research studies and disseminate learnings among all ART stakeholders in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

The statement said: “They bring together experts from all over the world, to an annual conference that focuses on the ART field. This year, lots of efforts have been put to ensure that experts from different African countries will be speaking alongside other experts from different parts of the world.

“Our goal is to ensure that the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services remain accessible to people from different classes in the society as against the current practice that makes it seem as if it’s for the elites only.”