UKSC Partners Dynaspro on Online Training

To update the knowledge of potential schools’ coaches and practitioners, a Lagos-based sports promotion outfit, Dynaspro Promotion is partnering UK Sports Coaching (UKSC) in providing an online training.

UKSC and Dynaspro established a training partnership based on mutual understanding and to develop best practices within the UK and Nigeria.

The training is aimed at adding value to Physical and Health Education (PHE) students and those currently teaching PE in schools by enabling them to have global experience, participation, recognition, exposure to modern training methods and certification.

For the Chief Executive Officer of Dynaspro Promotion, Oluseyi Oyebode, the training is aimed at empowering coaches in schools to be at par with their counterparts across the globe.

“It is an online training that involves visual training, curriculum development-based and will be broken into, assessment/records keeping, methods of teaching, planning of lessons, use of technology and resources. It will also give opportunities for simulation experience, which means travelling to the UK for classroom teaching and coaching experience. The programme will also enhance good development for online home training programs for schools in Nigeria which are the new global trends,” Oyebode said.

For the CEO of UK Sports Coaching, Matt Quigley, the decision to partner Dynaspro was aimed at helping and supporting the development of sport in Nigeria by delivering various coaching qualifications and development programmes.

“We are positive the various coaching and development training courses we plan to deliver will have a huge impact on sports in Nigeria not only for the coaches/teachers but for the progress of children and young adults. We are hoping to inspire coaches/teachers to deliver sessions/lessons to a more consistent standard across the board. Our expertise plan to do this from their greater knowledge and experience of teaching/coaching towards the national curriculum in the UK,” Quigley said.

The registration for the training will commence in October this year for undergraduates and sports teachers as well as coaches.

The UK Sports Coaching was established in 2010 with the aim of providing professional teaching and sports coaching cum development programmes to nursery, primary and secondary schools.