Hanan Buhari Gets Her Man

It is now confirmed. President Buhari’s youngest daughter, Hanan will marry Turad Sha’aban, son of a former lawmaker, Mahmud Sani Sha’aban next Friday. The venue is the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, the first-ever wedding to take place in the Villa. Ferdinand Ekechukwu captures the excitement in the camps of the two families

Invitation to President Buhari’s daughter’s wedding to Turad Goes Viral, a news platform had posted shortly after the invitation to the marriage Fatihabetween President Buhari’s youngest daughter, Hanan, and Mohammed Turad Sha’aban was sent out. Of course, it is not unexpected that invitation to such grand event would trend for many reasons. In the last few days, reports had emerged that Hanan, was set to marry Tuarad, a Special Adviser to the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

For one also, the high profile wedding, dubbed the ‘First Wedding’, which is schedule for next Friday at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, will mark the first of its kind in the precincts of the seat of power. Hanan’s husband is the son of a former lawmaker, Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who was a member of the House of Representatives and a friend of the president. He was also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State twice, under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria and the ANPP in 2007 and 2011.

“His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Alh. (Dr.) Shehu Idris wishes to inform you of the wedding Fatiha of his children Mohammed Turad Sha’aban (Wakilin Tudun Wadan Zazzau) and Aisha Hanan Buhari,” reads the regal invite, attached with a collage of Buhari and his daughter.

Hanan Buhari graduated with a first class in Digital Photography in December 2019 from Ravensbourne University, London. She is passionate about photography. Hanan had in 2017 held an exhibition in Abuja, where she showed some of her projects. Tagged “Innovation by Hanna”, which attracted top names in government and industry’s A-list. She was lauded for contributing to changing the perception about photography, which is no longer for drop outs and the less-privileged in the society, but for the highly talented. Following her passion in arts, the Fine Arts Photographer has since begun her Master’s Degree in Fine Arts in the same university.

Muhammad Turad, who currently holds the title of Wakilin Tudun Wadan Zazzau is the first son of Dan Buram. Turad Sha’ban who is a graduate of Finance and Management, also holds two masters degrees including an MBA. He had his first Degree and also Master’s Degree in Finance and Management from the American University of Dubai. He equally had MBA from Northampton University, United Kingdom.

Turad provides financial leadership for many private and public companies both in Nigeria and abroad. He has worked with reputable companies in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) such as Nexus Financial Advisors. Upon his return to Nigeria, “Turado” as he is fondly called by his family, completed his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme with the Nigeria LNG Limited. Furthering his career in finance, he joined the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), while also pursuing entrepreneurial interests by the side.

Already the political atmosphere in Kaduna State is thrilling as people from diverse political leanings are commenting on the epic wedding and how the union would alter the political permutations in the state for the better.

Preparations for the wedding fatiha of Hanan and Muhammad Turad reached advance stage earlier this year. Recall that Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, flew to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in a jet belonging to billionaire Mohammed Indimi for the purpose of shopping for luxury items for Hanan’s wedding. Indimi’s son is the husband of Hanan’s sister.

The groom’s father, who holds the title of Dan Buram of Zazzau has a very long robust political relationships with President Buhari since their days at the defunct All Nigerian Political Party (ANPP) to the present day at All Progressives Party (APC). Their political journey started in 2007 when Dan Buram, having successfully completed his first term as a member representing Sabon Gari at the House of Representatives and General Muhammadu Buhari then, contesting for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the ANPP.

The organisers of the wedding took note of the prevailing circumstance via the invite, indicating that they won’t allow a crowd, and pleaded for understanding. “In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic and compliance with the directives of the relevant health authorities of the country, usual gathering in such events will not therefore be healthy. We therefore use this medium to request you to bear witness of the matrimony as we also solicit for your prayers for the success of the occasion.”