Gunmen Abduct Four in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

Four people, including a 14-year-old girl and two security personnel, have been abducted by gunmen in Mararaban Rido area of Kaduna metropolis.

The bandits also attacked the residence of the Chairman of the Kaduna North Local Government Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Elijah Dreams, located in the area.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 12 midnight on Thursday when the hoodlums invaded the area in a commando style.

According to the CAN chairman, two security personnel, a 14-year-old girl and one other man were abducted.

Dreams said his house came under heavy attack as the gunmen attempted to force it open, but luckily for him they did not succeed.

He said they rained bullets on the door and hit it several times but they didn’t succeed as God helped him.

Dreams said, “The kidnappers came around 12 midnight on Thursday and attempted to forcefully enter my house. They rained bullets at the door and hit it several times but God helped us and they could not open the door.

“They abducted a personnel of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, a police officer, a 14-year-old girl and one other person.

“While the incident was going on, I called the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs and he alerted the police, but before they could come, the hoodlums had finished their operation and left”.

The clergy man lamented the increasing rate of abductions in the area, saying residents live in perpetual fear of gunmen who break into homes at will to abduct people for ransom.

Last week, six people, including two nursing mothers were abducted when gunmen broke into a hotel in the neighbouring Damishi community.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, could not be reached on his mobile phone for reaction as the phone was switched off.