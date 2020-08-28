Delta Adds More Flight Destinations

As Delta Air plans to resume long-haul service in line with the lifting of travel restrictions, the US carrier said it is prepared to protect passengers from COVID-19 infection.

The carrier has indicated that it would increase its flights across the Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights to top business and leisure destinations for the winter 2020-2021 and summer 2021 seasons.

While the airline expects pre-COVID level recovery for international flying to continue to lag US domestic, Delta plans to add over 50 transoceanic flights next summer, compared to the summer 2020 schedule.

A statement from the airline said Delta would focus its strengths in its core markets and with the support of its partners; offer customers a wide array of onward connections.

“While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they’re longing for,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “Customers flying internationally can look forward to a modernized fleet featuring our latest cabin products and a travel experience that prioritizes their health and the health of our employees from check-in to baggage claim.”

“Delta will operate the adjusted schedule with a more efficient, upgraded fleet of Airbus A350-900s, A330-900neos and refurbished Boeing 767s, following the retirement of its Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of October 2020.

“Delta’s schedule remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19, customer demand, government travel regulations and federal health guidelines. Specific restart dates may vary for previously suspended routes due to travel restrictions and other operational requirements,” the stated added.