Tiwa Savage Unveils Video for ‘Koroba’

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

As fans anticipate the release of her new album “Celia”, which will be dropping under Motown Records, Tiwa Savage serves the official music video for her latest output, “Koroba”. Produced by skilled beatsmith London, the song is one of the tracks on her forthcoming album which is expected to drop before the end of August. To whet appetite and build anticipation ahead of the music project, Tiwa had earlier dropped a single, ‘Dangerous Love’.

The artistic ‘Koroba’ music video was shot and directed by the famed Clarence Peters for Capital Dream Pictures. The song is a fast tempo gig dance tune with good vibe. Earlier in the week, Tiwa took her followers back behind the scenes of ‘Koroba’.

“The Behind the Scenes will be up on my page soon”, Tiwa posted on Instagram. The behind the scenes video, which the opening shows the delectable singer as she steps out of a car in green piece. The scene announces her appearance in text. It followed with shots of her in a saloon fixing her hair and having manicures and pedicure. The makeup and video production design features an ambience that fits. Sooner, a conversation ensued between her and a male stylist with a close up shot to that effect which captures the scenery. Other multiple shots could be seen as she rehearses and strikes poses. A voice could be heard given directions simultaneously.

One feature of Tiwa Savage’s music video is sex appeal. She exudes sexiness with various fashion accessories that she adorns in the visuals. After each session, she goes back to preen up for the next scene. In one shot, she’s seen asking rhetorically “do I look like an Ibo bride?” She gets shown various dance steps by the choreographer. Each step she freestyles to complement whatever dance move she makes. The video director, Clarence Peters and some other video extras aid her on location.

The exciting five minutes forty four second behind the scene (BTS) footage captures outdoor and studio stretches done within two days. While the outdoor scenes are captured by crane movement, day two was more of indoor shoots. A whole lot of camera activities going on the set of ‘Koroba’. The behind the scenes further shows her in different traditional costumes as she assumes the role of a presenter for ‘Better Woman Television’. Here she misses a line and had to take it again.

The official music video is colourful and detailed. One is sure going to love this one as the ’49-99’ crooner “comes to the front page again,” she reels out.

‘Koroba’ video by Tiwa Savage with ‘Dangerous Love’, is still basking and gaining massive streams. Africa’s No.1 Bad Girl serves us another potential hit with ‘Koroba’. Part of which the lyrics go thus… “I no come this life to suffer. If I follow politician, you go hear am for paper. They go call am prostitution. Who no like enjoyment if money dey for pocket…”