‘Rahamaniyya Committed to Service Agreement with Sahara Energy’

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Group Managing Director of Rahamaniyya Oil & Gas, Abdulrahman Bahsar, has assured that he was committed to the service agreement between his firm and Sahara Energy over the buying and selling of 15,000MT Gas oil deal between the two firms in 2018.

In a statement issued Friday by his Legal Adviser, Mr. Dada Awosika, Bahsar explained that as part of the agreement, Sahara would relinquish claim over cargo return while Rahamaniyya would withdraw proceedings against Sahara in Nigerian court.

The oil magnate while responding to a report that he had defaulted in the agreement and sentenced by a London Court, clarified that an agreement was reached between Ultimate Oil & Gas, Sahara Energy & Rahamaniyya Oil & Gas on a payment plan for balance of cargo dues owed to Sahara Energy to be effected between December 2019 and 31 June 2020.

He stressed that on June 5, 2020 a revised payment agreement was concluded by all parties and is expected to be completed latest by February 2021.

Bahsar stated: “In the above mentioned case, we wish to clarify that such claims are false, harmful and misleading, as both firms met today (Thursday) at Sahara Energy Corporate office in Abuja to strengthen their mutual business relationships as attached photographs.

“Finally, we wish to state that the relationship between the firms remain cordial and we are up to date with our contractual business agreement.”