Nigerians Receptive of StarTimes’ Acquisition of La Liga Broadcast Rights

StarTimes acquisition of the audiovisual broadcast rights of the Spanish La Liga from the 2020/21 football season to 2024, has drawn commendations from football fans who expect StarTimes entrance to help shake up the industry for the good of Nigerians.

Before now, live La Liga games were monopolised by one cable television firm who dictated the price, which at times, was beyond the reach of many football lovers, who earnestly sought a reduction in such arbitrary high price.

But all the problems they faced and the high prices they were made to pay are about to be a thing of the past, following the entrance of StarTimes to the live La Liga broadcast market, as the company has an existing flexible and affordable payment plans to fit every segment of the market.

Some respondents who spoke said they have already started purchasing StarTimes decoders to savour the live La Liga matches set to hit the screens from September 12.

According to Tunde Olawole, a Real Madrid fan, living in Orile area of Lagos, “I have already bought my StarTimes decoder and I am very excited with the convenient payment plan. It is so affordable and I know that StarTimes airing of live La Liga will be of great benefit to football fans. I don’t care that it’s in French commentary as far as it’s very affordable” Olawole added.

In his reaction, Simon Eze, a Barcelona fan, living in Egbeda, said the prospects of watching his football idol, Lionel Messi, on StarTimes is ‘’amazing because I heard that StarTimes offers both daily and weekly payment subscription. I am a football fan to the core and that is all I watch on television. All I need to do is pay on the days of the matches to watch my games. The era of being made to pay for the whole month even for days I don’t watch is over and I thank StarTimes for acquiring these rights to show the games”, he added.

Adding his voice to the issue, Babajide Oluwole, who runs a thriving viewing centre in Ikorodu, said he is opting for StarTimes decoder in order to offer lower rates for viewing matches to fans, who in the past had expressed concerns over the high prices they paid when only one cable television provider monopolised the La Liga broadcast market.