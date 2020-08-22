Edo Guber: DSS Invites ‘Kabaka, RTEAN Chair, APC Leaders

By Chuks Okocha

The Department for State Services (DSS), Edo State Command has invited chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Adun, popularly known as Kabaka, for a meeting in its office in Benin.

Also invited include National Chairman of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Osakpanwan Eriyo, APC leader in Oredo local government, Ehin Adam, and his counterparts in Ekpoba Okha and Ovia South West, Osaro Idahosa and Okunbor Rounts respectively.

Five other APC members were also invited to the meeting, which is scheduled for August 22, 2020 by 11 hours.

THISDAY gathered that the invitation was outcome of the private meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

A top source said that the main reason of the President’s private meeting with Oshiomhole was to caution the former APC chairman against utterances that could overheat the polity, especially as the Edo State governorship election was fast approaching.

The invitation of Kabaka and other APC leaders, it was gathered may be extended to other political parties participating at the election.

According to the source, “government will not allow anyone under the guise of politics to undermine the security well-being of the country. This invitation is to alert all the government is equal to all action and can match action for action.”

Also, the source said that DSS was in receipt of the video clips that went viral where the said Kabaka was urging people in the video on how to rig the September 19 governorship election, even urging them to go from polling stations to polling stations to ensure the rigging of the election.

The letter, which is dated August 20 and addressed to Adum reads,

“I am directed to invite you to an important meeting with the State Director of Security. You are to come with the following persons….”

No reason was given for the invitation.

There was media report last month of viral video in which ‘Kabaka’ and the candidate of APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu were allegedly seen meeting with some boys described as “Lions” on how to disrupt the September 19 Edo governorship election..