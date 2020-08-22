Billionaire Prophet Fufeyin Gives Cash Reliefs to Workers

Rebecca Ejifoma

In the face of the daily challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Founder, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has given out cash reliefs to his church workers to elevate their anguish.

According to Fufeyin in a media release issued on Friday, this act of widow’s mite is to change the narrative of how the society see the Christendom and its leaders.

“This is coming amidst criticism against and accusation from some sections of the society against churches and pastors in the country of maltreating their staff and pursuing careless frivolities at the expense of their members; flying private jets whilst workers and followers wallow in abject poverty,” he explained.

While noting the considerably large ministry with millions of workforce and volunteers, the billionaire pastor stated that he would do everything possible to keep the facility and the ministry running perfectly.

While his workers describe him as a man that is deeply involved with his staff, church members, and even outsiders, enough to know about their challenges, what is important to them and where they need help and prayers, they said he had invested his time and resources into changing the lives of millions of people in the church.

Fufenyi is said to have not only sustained the salaries of all staff, but providing weekly allowances, medical bills and a host of others.

Speaking also, one Prophet Sunday Iyire, Mrs. Gift Kadiri, and Mr. Ebi Sampson among others told newsmen how generous Fufenyi had been even when the lockdown was heavy on them all.

Following his resolve to show more love to members as well as Nigerians, Fufenyi reiterated his commitment to helping the less privileged and the very needy.