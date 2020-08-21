Nigeria, Russia Inaugurate Chamber of Commerce, Industry

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government and the Russian Federation have established the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NRCCI) to boost the economic relations between both countries.

The Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Alexey Shebarshin, said yesterday in Abuja that Russia has very good industrial, agricultural and scientific potentials that would be of interest to local businessmen in Nigeria.

He said the joint work by both countries would be very fruitful because Nigeria and Russia have a lot to offer to each other in the area of industry, mineral resources, modern technologies, etc.

Shebarshin said: “For a long time, we have been interacting with different Russian and Nigerian chambers, But the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry that was created at the initiative of Mr. Okonkwo is the most important initiative that will unite Nigeria and Russia businessmen.

“I am really very glad because it is the day that I have been waiting for. I am very glad to see you. I am very open for contact. You can come and see us at anytime when you count it necessary.”

The President and Founder of the NRCCI, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said he was at the embassy to present the founding directors of the NRCCI to the Russian envoy.

Okonkwo said that both countries have not had any disagreement on any issue even at the multilateral level, noting that Russia and Nigeria have always supported each other for their mutual interest when it mattered most.

The directors of the newly established NRCCI are Mr. Sardina Dantata, Mr. Chijioke Okoli, (SAN), Mr. Linus Awute, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr. Nnamdi Nwigwe and Mr. Emeka Obianozie.