NANTA Distributes Face Masks to Aviation Workers

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Lagos Zone has commenced the distribution of face-masks to aviation frontline workers and passengers as part of its contribution to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the frontline workers include those in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), International Air Transport Association (IATA), Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the Nigerian Immigrations Service, airport/airline check-in personnel, and travelling passengers.

Speaking during the distribution of the facemasks to passengers and the management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Yinka Folami, Vice President, NANTA, Lagos, said: “We all know how COVID-19 has impacted us. It has challenged us medically, socially and commercially. It is also a time for compassion and a time we all have to hold hands. It is a time to encourage the federal government and agency protocols regarding safety.”

“We have made provisions for at least 250 families within the vicinity of our head office. We thought that we should strategically encourage travel protocols and safety. One of the things we said we should do is to give out facemasks. This will be for frontline staff of every agency that is involved in aviation,” Folami added.

He acknowledged the role Bi-Courtney has played in the restart of domestic operations, adding that the association was starting the initiative from Bi-Courtney to other agencies.

“The travelling public on their part are advised to be wary about the pattern and source of purchase of their travel tickets. All travel passengers deserve to be fully informed about travel protocols and destination restrictions in the imposed ‘new normal’. They should patronize accredited travel agents,” he added.

The group corporate affairs manager, MMA2, Mikail Mumuni commended the association for the facemask they are giving out to frontline workers and the travelling public through MMA2 terminal.