Kano Police Arrest Man Who Stabbed Teenager to Death

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it has arrested one Haruna Yau, who allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old Sani Ibrahim to death in Tasike area of Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the Police Command in the state, Mr. Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident to THISDAY yesterday.

Kiyawa, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the arrest was made after the uncle of the deceased, Ibrahim Mohammed, notified the police authorities of the incident.The police spokesperson said the state Police Commissioner, Habu Sani, had ordered the transfer of Yau to the state police headquarter for further investigation.

According to him, after the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect will be taken to court for onward prosecution.

Yau allegedly stabbed Ibrahim to death with a scissors on his neck following the inability of the latter to produce the hard drug Aminu Tourist, 23, had earlier asked him to buy, it was learnt.