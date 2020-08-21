FG Evacuates 2,322 Stranded Nigerians from US

* 186 from South Africa, 236 from UK

By Adedayo Akinwale

The federal government has said it has evacuated 2,322 stranded Nigerians from United States of America.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwoye, in a statement issued Friday, said the last evacuation flight for stranded Nigerians departed Newark New Jersey on Thursday.

He stated: “208 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja and Lagos on the 9th and last evacuation flight with Ethiopian Airlines ET. 509 on Friday 21st August 2020 from Newark New Jersey.

“The flight departed on Thursday, 20th August, 2020 by 21:51 hours and estimated to arrive Abuja by 12:41 hours and Lagos by 14:31 hours on Friday, 21st August.

“The flight manifest includes: 87 male, 111 female and 10 infants, with a total of 89 passengers for Abuja and 119 for Lagos. This last flight brought the total number of stranded Nigerians evacuated from the USA to 2, 322 returnees.”

The ministry also revealed that Air Peace plane with 186 passengers took off about 18:40 hrs local time for Lagos from OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg.

He added that only 35 passengers would proceed to Abuja on arrival in Lagos, adding that everyone tested negative to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nwoye stressed that the eighth and last batch of evacuation flight from the United Kingdom departed Gatwick Airport, London for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1.35pm.

He said that the Air Peace Flight No. P47701 operated by Air Europa Flight No. UK 962 had 236 returnees on board.