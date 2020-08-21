Bauchi Uncovers 89 ‘Ghost’ Medical Doctors on Payroll

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has disclosed that about 89 medical doctors have been discovered to be on the payroll of the state government illegally while they are employed elsewhere.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Works, Mr. Abdulkadir Ibrahim, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, which was held yesterday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi.

The illegally employed doctors, according to Ibrahim, were exposed by the verification exercise conducted by the state government to know the actual number of the workers on its payroll.

He added that a cabal has hijacked the payroll of the state government.

“The annoying thing is that these medical doctors were trained with the resources of the government but they chose to work elsewhere, yet, they are illegally taking money that is supposed to be used for others.

“There was a discovery of one person who was drawing salaries from the local government, (LEA) as well as the state government while another person’s account was used by the cabal to take the sum of N2 million monthly without him knowing. No level of intimidation and name-calling will stop the government from implementing the civil service reforms as no one is marked out for victimisation by the exercise,” he said