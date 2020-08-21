66 Students Bag First Class as Babcock Varsity Graduates 2,169

Funmi Ogundare

The Babcock University Ilisan- Remo, Ogun State, recorded 66 First Class graduates in various faculties out of 2,169 students that graduated from the institution.

A breakdown of the graduating students showed that out of the total, 1,686 finished at the undergraduate level while 483 finished at the postgraduate.

The best graduating student was Mr. Olayemi Oluwaseyi Olayinka, of the Department of Christian Religious Studies in the School of Education and Humanities, with a CGPA of 4.92.

Speaking at the virtual 18th and 9th convocation ceremony, the President/Vice Chancellor of the Babcock University, Professor Ademola Tayo, congratulated the grandaunts for their feat.

Tayo said: “The learning that you started will continue throughout your life. At Babcock, we have helped you through with deepest thought. You are now in the age of new normal but you have a responsibility to Nigeria.”

He also advised them to use their knowledge creatively by focusing on their fellow human beings.

Tayo said: “Seek to selflessly serve than to be served and dedicate yourselves to transformation through spiritual growth and servant leadership.”

In his commencement speech, titled, “Be The Positive Difference,” the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank PLC, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, congratulated the grandaunts and charged them to be ready to adapt and compete effectively in a changing the world by leveraging on digital technology.

Akinwuntan said: “Concepts are being challenged daily. The world you are going into is a digital village. You must be able to withstand it.

“If you also wish to start your own business, pay attention to businesses that will demand creativity from you such as Netflix, Uber or Tick-Tok, whose owners only created an App to get things going. If you must seek employment, you need to have the DNA of an employer to add value. You must play by the right values.”

In his remarks, the Alumni President, Dr. Soji Tayo, appealed to the grandaunts to use their education to create a new world and be opened to change.