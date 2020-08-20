StarTimes Partners Longrich to Reward Customers

StarTimes has added new flagship content to the delight of her subscribers.

The latest additions on StarTimes are top animation channel, DreamWorks, and premium football rights, La Liga. Also, FA Community Shield will air on August 29. It has also collaborated with Longrich Shampoo to reward loyal subscribers. Subscribers who visited StarTimes business halls to subscribe Basic, Smart, Classic or Super Bouquets were gifted Longrich Shampoo.

Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, Ali Auta, said the reward would thank subscribers who have passionately stayed with the brand, adding that the new content is in line with the brand promise to continually make it a priority to broaden its content offering to meet a variety of their interests without compromising affordability.

“Despite the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on family spending, many of our subscribers have kept on sacrificing other costs to keep enjoying the exciting entertainment that StarTimes brings to their homes. As a business, we find it worthy to celebrate them. We are proud to have partnered Longrich, widely known for its superior products, to delight our subscribers.”

One of the lucky subscribers, Temple Nwogu, said: “This gesture from StarTimes and Longrich is highly treasured because I am appreciated for what brings my family affordable quality entertainment. With schools shut down and my kids forced to stay at home to stay safe from the pandemic, my children have found solace in StarTimes educational channels like ST school Junior and ST school senior while having amazing fun on DreamWorks, Toonami, ST Kids and Nat Geo Wide.”