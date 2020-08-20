Masari Blames Bandits’ Informants for Worsening Insecurity

In a related development, Katsina State Governor, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari has blamed the continued killings in the state on informants who support the bandits and kidnappers to unleash mayhem on the state.

He said the informants had undermined efforts of security operatives and government in stemming the banditry and other nefarious activities bedeviling the state.

Masari, who was speaking when he received the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at the Government House yesterday, described the informants as being worse than the hoodlums.

The emir, accompanied by other notable Kano traditional rulers, was in Katsina State on a familiarisation visit to the state government and emirates within the state.

Masari said: “Most of the bandits who launched attacks on villages in the state received information from people within the communities and this made it difficult for security agencies to operate effectively.”

He, however, reiterated his earlier pledge of recreating village security councils across the 361 wards and local government security councils in the 34 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the security councils would assist security agencies and government with information to eliminate the miscreants.

Earlier, Bayero had condoled with the government and people of Katsina State over the security challenges facing the state.