Hoop Telecoms Launches Cloud Services

Hoop Telecoms Limited, an indegenous telecommunications service provider has launched it’s cloud management services for enterprise business and SMEs business.

Managing Director of Hoop Telecoms, Jim Chinasa, while speaking at the launch, which held recently in Lagos, disclosed that the managed cloud services would provide companies with full proof technology, robust infrastructure, and a centralised network service application for their business operations.

According to him, “This will aid seamless processes and enable staff of organisations to work remotely from anywhere in the world. Hoop Telecoms managed services helps organisations to remotely manage Information Technology (IT) infrastructures and end-user systems of organisations, which helps them to reduce expenditure duplications, operational cost and also provide a secured platform for them.”

With a fully equipped data center facility, Hoop Telecoms managed cloud services comprises of different top notch IT solutions wooven together to deliver excellent telecommunication services to clients nationwide. This ranges from our office in a box platform, which offers businesses a versatile and flexible world-class ICT system to a virtually managed firewall that helps to save costs and space for businesses.