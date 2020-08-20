Compulsory Covid-19 Tests for all NFF Officials Today

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Fear-stricken management and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will today undergo Covid-19 pandemic tests at its Sunday Dankaro House secretariat inside the National Stadium Complex in Abuja.

The compulsory test for all the staff of the football house is a follow up to the positive Covid-19 result of the Director of Finance of the NFF, Charity Kadiri.

General Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi in his address to Management and Staff on Wednesday said: “Apart from him testing positive, I also had issues and had to go for tests when I was feeling ill and uncomfortable. But the truth is most of us have had contact with one another over the days, thus it is important we do the tests.

“I want to appreciate the Federal Government immensely for the efforts so far to contain the pandemic, and also officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control for agreeing to come to the NFF offices to conduct the tests. After the tests, the offices and the entire complex will be disinfected in line with the protocols of the Covid-19,” stated Dr. Sanusi.

Sanusi also disclosed that after the tests, the offices would be closed for the disinfection process, while Management and Staff will work from home. Once the results are out, those who tested negative will immediately resume work in the Secretariat while anyone who tests positive will be required to self-isolate for the period stipulated in the Covid-19 protocols by the Federal Government.