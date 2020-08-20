Capitis Boosts Financial Inclusion, Promotes Savings Culture

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Capitis Thirft & Credit Cooperative Society Limited has expressed its resolve to boost financial inclusion in the country by promoting savings culture among petty traders.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Adejoh, who gave the indication in Abuja during a lottery draw for customers of the company who participated in a savings promo, said the programme was a way of encouraging people to save monies that are not invested.

According to him, with the window of opportunity offered by Capitis, customers now save a lot of money and were excited about it.

He said the promo was designed for customers who saved from January 2020 till now, adding: “Usually, we have two promos. This is one and the grand finale will be in December. The ones selected today are the ones who fell under the category of constant savers within this period. It’s typically for our promo-savers.”

Adejoh noted that being able to reach out to the target customers was a challenge since they are the masses at the bottom of the pyramid, hence most of them are not educated and do not have even the basic requirements to access the conventional financial platform.

On the process, he stated that Capitis had to groom them first of all and make sure they reach the minimum requirement, adding that they had to simplify the process for them.

Adejoh, who said that that is what sells for Capitis, noted that “we are all about financial inclusion.”

Stressing that the philosophy behind the formation of Capitis was to create a company that can handle the finance of people at the bottom of the pyramid.

Giving an insight into the company’s expansion plan, he said by next year, it was hopeful to expand the saving programme and make it easier for the customers.

One of the lottery winners of the promo, Husseini Isah Soja who sells fish at Kado Fish market in Abuja said he was grateful for the platform, adding that it has helped him a lot in saving monies that he could use to boost his business.

He promised to further spread the positive message to other petty traders around him as the investment was in order.