Access Bank Targets 50,000 New Customers in Promo

James Emejo in Abuja

The Regional Sales Director, Abuja and North-West, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Aminu Inuwa yesterday said the bank aims to attract about 50,000 new customers through its ongoing “Transact and Win a New Car Promo”.

He said the campaign seeks to further deepen financial inclusion by bringing financial services to the unbanked population as well as rewarding existing customers.

Speaking in Abuja during the presentation of keys to a brand new Hyundai Accent car to its star prize winner, Mr. Tahiru Umar, Inuwa said the campaign had witnessed tremendous progress as customers are trooping in to open new accounts as well as reactive dormant ones.

He said: “We are targeting about 10,000 customers in the directorate and for the bank, we are targeting about 50,000 new customers and we will continue to engage more customers to open accounts with the bank.”

He said about 720 customers also have the opportunity to transact and win from between N1000 to N1 million.

He urged more Nigerians to patronise bank and access several benefits adding the the presentation further demonstrated the reality of the promo.

He added: “This is our first grand prize of a vehicle won by Tahiru Umar, one of the bank’s customers who is doing business at Nnewi and resides in Kaduna State.

“We are currently in phase three of the promo which is done on monthly basis. This is the first quarter draw that we just had and Umar won this very vehicle today.”

The star prize winner in an interview with journalists, expressed gratitude to bank for an opportunity to own a new car.