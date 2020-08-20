9mobile to Empower 90 Millionaires in New Promo

Nosa Alekhuogie and Nume Ekeghe

9mobile has announced the launchNume Ekeghe of its mega million promo designed to empower 90 millionaires in 90 days.

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield, who announced the launch of the reward scheme during a virtual media briefing organised by the telecoms company recently, said the promo was designed to reward existing customers who have remained loyal to the brand, as well as new customers who want to be part of the 9mobile family.

“We have listened carefully to our customers, and we understand the challenges they face, so we have designed the 9mobile Mega Million Promo to give back to Nigerians in these challenging times. The move is one of the initiatives designed to help customers cope with the disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and a demonstration of support for the efforts to contain the spread of the disease and keep them connected to their loved ones.

“The year 2020 took off on a challenging note with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which has dramatically changed our world within a short period. We probably have on our hands the biggest crisis of all time since World War 2, and billions of people are having to adapt to a new world, a new way of working, a new way of living, a new way of communicating and even a new way of holding a press conference.

“9mobile is an organisation that takes pride in supporting and caring for its customers and their needs. At the beginning of the year, we introduced exciting new data plans and revamped the existing ones to enable customers on our network to enjoy more value for their money. In the wake of the lockdown, we reinvigorated our online and virtual channels to ensure customers on our network have round the clock access to airtime and data,” Sinfield said.

Giving details of the mega million promo, the Acting Director, Marketing at 9mobile, Mr. Layi Onafowokan, said to participate in the mega million promo, customers would recharge a minimum of N200 airtime every hour and two lucky customers would stand a chance to win a smartphone each every hour for 90days.

“Customers can also recharge a minimum of N1,000 airtime cumulatively on a daily basis and qualify to win N1 million daily. For the grand prize of N10 million, customers will have to recharge a minimum of N10,000 monthly for the next three months and qualify to win the star prize of N10 million,” Onafowokan explained.

Speaking about the voice and data acquisition offer mechanics, the Manager, Marketing at 9mobile, Mr. Godswill Nnaji, said new customers would enjoy 1GB plus 500 airtime on their first recharge. He further explained that only new customers have the privilege to enjoy up to 100 per cent data bonus for the next 12 months. He said the telecoms industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the lottery commission, have given approvals for the promo.

The Chief Financial Officer at 9mobile, Mr. Philip Oki, said a total budget of N195 million had been approved and ready for the mega million promo, and encouraged existing and would-be customers to take advantage of the promo.