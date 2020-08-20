700 Tricycle, Motorcycle Operators Endorse Obaseki for Second Term

Tricycle and motorcycle operators numbering over 700 under the aegis of ANNEWAT, an amalgamation of seven different unions, have thrown their weight behind Governor Godwin Obaseki for his reelection, on the back of the governor’s sterling performance, especially key reforms in the transport sector.

State Secretary of ANNEWAT, Mr. Daniel Aiyegbeni, said the governor had done excellently well since he assumed office, especially with the abolition of multiple levies and dues which characterised the previous administration.

He said the drivers and riders were now experiencing a new lease of life as they can now save for the future after working, against what was obtainable in the past when they worked for the pockets of thugs.

According to him, “If you check the mirrors on your tricycles, they are intact. Before now, you didn’t have mirrors. We have seen the end of that era of oppression and would never pray it returns. We are reinstating our support for the government. This is a government of the people, by the people and for the people. We are here to say no to oppression, we are not going back to Egypt; forward ever, backward never. Together we are endorsing governor Obaseki for a second term in office.”

Coordinator of Idusuyi Estate home owners, Deaconess Beauty Igiebor, said nobody can stop the reelection of Governor Obaseki as he had performed immeasurably well in various sectors.

“On September 19, we will gather ourselves and cast our votes for our able governor. He is coming back whether Satan likes it, or not.”

The supporters were received at the Government House, Benin City, by Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha and Hon. Crusoe Osagie, who said the drivers had made the right choice by supporting Governor Obaseki, as he will continuously work hard to ensure that Edo records accelerated progress.