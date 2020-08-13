REOPEN THE PEOPLE’S HOUSE NOW

Let all the legislators return to the legislature together and perform their legislative duties. Governor Godwin Obaseki must stay away from the 24 lawmakers as the legislature is an independent arm of the government.

This is not really about the 24 names; it is morally, electorally and legally about the electoral constituents who sent them.

At a sensitive time like this I strongly pray that the issue of impeachment does not arise as the election day is almost here. The recently announced Speaker and the old Speaker should withdraw their titles and let the house revote.

There is no way they can continue to meet in different latrines or kitchens or hotels when there is the people’s house, whether under real or fake repair: let them move in now.

I understand Governor Obaseki’s bitterness but he can’t successfully fight the Constitution in the coming hours or days. Obaseki must not put the lives of the citizens (your ardent supporters) out there under fire or risk.

Sir, you must tell them not to disturb the legislature. Sir, listen less to any external influence at this time. Talk and listen to self now.

We have laws; not even the President or the court system can interfere with the constitutional authority and duties of an independent arm of the government. The legislature is actually stronger than the executive and judiciary. Obaseki, Sir, please stop it.

Take my indirect psychological counsel. Just stop it. This is not good for your spiritual, emotional and mental health. This is my psychological prediction: should Obaseki continue to interfere with the legislature he risked constitutional crisis and he risked personal and official headaches with no immediate reduction.

So I say as a son of Edo State, Sir, calm down or the headache will get worse. I beg you sir. Calm down. This is not about Adams Oshiomhole or others; it is about the Constitution. Period.

Mr Okiye should use his power to ask for the immediate clearance of all the repair materials or put them aside. We are not a nation of goats. This open assault on the people’s legislative house within our historic Benin Kingdom must stop now.

Reopen the house in the next few days. I am on my knees.

Prof John Egbeazien oshodi,

American based forensic/clinical/legal psychologist