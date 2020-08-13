Matuidi Leaves Juventus Amid Inter Miami Links

Midfielder Blaise Matuidi has left Juventus amid reports linking the 33-year-old to a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Matuidi and Juventus have mutually agreed to terminate the final year of his contract in Turin.

The French World Cup winner made 45 appearances for Juve across all competitions last season.

Inter Miami have lost all five matches so far in their debut Major League Soccer season.

Matuidi, who signed for Juventus from Paris St-Germain in a deal worth up to 30.5m euros (£27.8m) in 2017, would be the highest-profile signing yet for the franchise which is part-owned by former England and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham.