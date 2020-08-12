OOU Alumnus Boosts Varsity with N164m ICT Hub

By Kayode Fasua

A United Kingdom-based Computer Science graduate of Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, yesterday announced a donation of N164m Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hub for the university.

The alumnus, Dr. Segun Oyebolu, said that the project which would commence by this year October is slated for completion by year 2022.

The computer scientist who graduated from the institution 28 years ago, made this disclosure during his visit to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ganiu Olatunji Olatunde, in his office, yesterday.

Oyebolu said that the need to give back to his alma mata was hinged on his conviction to support the government in tackling the obvious challenges of infrastructural decay and lack of adequate learning tools in the educational sector in the country.

He explained, “If we cannot give back, the survival of our cherished institutions will be at risk, and our humanity will be devalued.

“It means that we will starve our society of the much-desired growth and deny our future generations the enablement to quickly surpass our own accomplishments”.

Oyebolu added that over the years, Nigerian universities had had dwindling budgets when compared to student enrolment, while budgetary allocations fell short of reference standard of 26 percent as stipulated by the UNESCO.

He said this underscored the importance of various developmental interventions such as this, from public spirited individuals and corporate bodies.

He disclosed that he had earlier budgeted N100M for this ICT hub to be named Segun Oyebolu Technology Incubator Centre but that the reverberating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic forced him to review it upward, to N164M, explaining that the hub would serve as breeding ground to tech giants when completed

Oyebolu said, “It is my hope that this new endowment will enable the University to attract the very best scholars, both from Nigeria and overseas.

” I know through my own experience, the transformative difference that the OOU can bring to a person’s life. Hopefully through this gift, I can give exceptionally talented people the opportunity for a period of intense and creative research and study”.

While lauding the university management under the leadership of Prof. Olatunde for doing so much to make the university catch up as one of the best in the African continent, Oyebolu also promised to ensure that the ICT hub was self sustaining and adequately maintained his foundation partnership with the university.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olatunde, lauded the donor for deeming it fit to spare a thought for his alma mata, describing the gesture as very novel, instructive and a giant leap, capable of inspiring other alumni to support the development of the university.

Prof Olatunde also said that the ICT hub, the largest donation by an alumnus of the university, when completed, would be fitted with computers, internet services, among other things, and would readily accommodate about 200 students.