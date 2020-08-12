Onyeama Resumes Duty After Testing Negative for Covid-19

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, on Wednesday resumed work after testing negative for coronavirus.

Onyeama who had been in isolation for three weeks, initially had throat irritation which forced him to go for Covid-19 test the forth time and came back positive.

He had tweeted, “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best.”

The minister announced the latest Covid-19 result when he tweeted from his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Onyeama tweeted: “By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

I am eternally grateful to my family, the Commander in Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and..

“Numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone.”