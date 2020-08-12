Fast-rising Artiste, Deribb Releases New Single

Fast rising artiste, Deribb is pleased to announce the release of his much anticipated single “WHERE”, an Afro pop song centered on the love story between two people, who are faced with challenges in their relationship, and are having difficulties living without each other.

‘Where’ is no doubt a timely song looking at the situation of things in marriages, and relationships today. Deribigbe Benson, professionally known as ‘Deribb’ is a musician, producer, and an afro pop, afro soul, and afro fusion singer. In an industry that is highly competitive, he has crafted a sound for himself that cuts across all ages, gender and demography. One of the uniqueness of Deribb as an artiste is his ability to write quality songs, work with excellent sound engineers to release a masterpiece to the hearings of his lovely fans.

Prior to the release of his latest single “WHERE”, the Lagos born singer, has some songs in his Arsenal namely, “Titilaye”, “Aye Asoro”, “Bad Gidigan”, “Need a Girl” and many more, which gained massive airplay across the nation.

With a burning desire to achieve his childhood dreams, he is here to stay, and stamp his name on the global map as a musical force to be reckoned with anytime.