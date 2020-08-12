COAJ Media Launch Africa’s First Global Fashion Hub

Sunday Ehigiator

COAJ Media, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing Media house has launched ‘The Afrocentric’, an Africa’s first global fashion hub aimed at making African fashion, fashion designers and fashion models are easily and readily accessible to the world.

In a statement by the organization, Wednesday, “The Afrocentrics is your one-stop hub for the most elegant African fashion, creative fashion designers, and the most beautiful and talented fashion models, showcasing the depth of African beauty, talent, and creativity.

“With The Afrocentrics, people all over the world can now easily purchase trendy and quality fashion wears and pieces made by some of the most creative fashion designers in the continent and have them delivered anywhere in the world. They can also contact the fashion designers, for customized and bulk orders

“Individuals and brands can also directly book fashion/commercial models for both local and international projects and events, taking out high agency fees to get a model that fits the profile.

“All you have to do is visit www.theafrocentrics.com or follow @dafrocentric on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and make direct contact with the model(s) that fits the profile that you want.”

The Afrocentrics launched with its ‘A Piece of Africa’ campaign which can be viewed on their YouTube channel ‘The Afrocentrics TV’.