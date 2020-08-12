Charles Odii Releases New Book

The Executive Director, SME100Africa, Mr. Charles Odii has launched a new book – “21 Questions on Entrepreneurship”.

According to a statement issued by Odii, this book is unique as it provides real answers to questions posed by entrepreneurs that he encountered through his SME100Africa journey.

Odii is the Founder of SME100Africa – a social enterprise, with the aim of ensuring African entrepreneurs succeed regardless of their socio-economic background.

It has grown to provide over one hundred thousand African Small and Medium Enterprises with access to finance, markets, capacity development, mentorship, networks, skills, resources and most importantly information.

Odii explained that, “this book is written from my extensive experience gained over a decade of starting and running a business in Africa, international travel and engagement with thousands of entrepreneurs (who have sat with me and sent me emails to ask critical questions from how to structure businesses, to how to develop marketing strategies that support their products in niche markets and more”.

The book, which will be launched today (Wednesday), also provides information on how to be a successful entrepreneur.