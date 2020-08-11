Transfer: Sancho’s Man Utd Switch Put on Hold

Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sanchothis summer appears all-but over after Borussia Dortmundinsisted the England international will play for the Bundesligagiants next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been in hot pursuit of the England star and were still hopeful of getting a mega-money deal over the line despite missing Dortmund’s deadline to sign him earlier yesterday.

But on Monday, Dortmund chief Michael Zorc insisted United have no chance of signing Sancho now after he jetted off with his team-mates to Switzerland for a pre-season training camp.

Zorc said: “We plan with Jadon Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.”

Zorc also went on to reveal that the club secretly renewed Sancho’s contract until 2023 a year ago.

German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten- based in Dortmund – have reported that Sancho’s contract does not include a buy-out clause.

United and Dortmund were understood to have been far apart in terms of valuation, with the latter’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke resolute in holding out for a huge £108m for their prized asset.