NECO Releases Examination Timetable

By ￼Kuni Tyessi

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of its 2020 examination for Senior Secondary School Certificate for students in exit classes.

This is coming two weeks after the Federal Government released a comprehensive schedule for various national examinations for exit classes including Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 and Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3.

Registrar of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, who announced the release of the timetable at a press briefing on Tuesday, said NECO SSCE would begin on October 5 and end on November 18.2020.

In the meeting which he tagged “Making the Conduct Of Public Examinations Work in the COVID-19 Era” he added that NECO Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will hold between Monday August 24 and September 4, while the National Common Entrance Examination for Junior Secondary School into the Federal Unity Colleges would hold on October 17.

According to him, the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) examinations will start on September 21 and end on October 15.

“Other details of the schedule indicate that the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, for SS3, conducted by NECO will start on October 5 and end on November 18, 2020,” he said.

He explained that the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) for JSS 3 students, also conducted by NECO, will start on August 24 and end on September 4.